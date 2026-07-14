AMG National Trust Bank Buys 22,342 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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