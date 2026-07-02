Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 181.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,950 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $172.08 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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