Amundi Acquires 14,303 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Amundi boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Amundi's holdings in ASML were worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,642.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $684.24 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,762.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,542.35. The firm has a market cap of $645.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is 22.62%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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