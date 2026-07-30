Amundi Acquires 32,804 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Amundi raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,256 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.48% of Cloudflare worth $352,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 7,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,401 shares of the company's stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 219.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE NET opened at $270.58 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.32, a PEG ratio of 203.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. This represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $33,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,485. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,912 shares of company stock worth $125,199,636. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here