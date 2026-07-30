Amundi Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,379 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 48,675 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.65% of Marathon Petroleum worth $465,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $309.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $271.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.89. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $326.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $270.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here