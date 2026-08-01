Amundi Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Amundi lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900,593 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 512,631 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.41% of Kraft Heinz worth $110,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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