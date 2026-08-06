Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 241,915 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.18% of SentinelOne worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock worth $197,202,000 after buying an additional 3,624,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,551,878 shares of the company's stock worth $128,278,000 after buying an additional 346,014 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 3,965,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 7,423,177 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $131,895.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,428,892.40. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,894,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,519,943.75. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,045 shares of company stock worth $5,328,034. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $20.96 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The firm's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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