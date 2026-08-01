Amundi Has $112.11 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,037 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 135,996 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of Twilio worth $112,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 47.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Twilio by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261,235 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $410,330,000 after buying an additional 316,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,276,000 after buying an additional 1,142,309 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.88. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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