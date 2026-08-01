Amundi Has $127.90 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Amundi lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,933 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.18% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $127,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $978,558,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 586.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,147,835 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $452,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,755 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,686 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5,826.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,545,049 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $199,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 45,389.7% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,032,478 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CP stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Key Stories Impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. CP Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Citigroup Raises CP Price Target

Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The ongoing payout signals continued cash-return capacity and may support income-oriented demand. CP Declares Quarterly Dividend

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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