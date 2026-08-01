Amundi Has $139.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Amundi grew its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,954 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,380 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.53% of Nebius Group worth $139,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nebius Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after buying an additional 964,984 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nebius Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,804,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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