Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Amundi raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 1,364.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 156,756 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.22% of NMI worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NMI by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NMI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NMI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Weiss Ratings raised NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.33.

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NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 54.10%.The firm had revenue of $187.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,616,085.40. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,411.65. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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