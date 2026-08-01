Amundi Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Amundi lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,037 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 146,871 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.14% of HubSpot worth $143,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 88.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 12.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $209,335,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares valued at $5,533,379. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $237.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.63 and a 12-month high of $541.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average of $233.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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