Amundi Purchases 104,225 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Amundi grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,040 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,225 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $75,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Altria Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Key Altria Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MO opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 315.29% and a net margin of 33.99%.Altria Group's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.610-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.45%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here