Amundi Purchases 296,277 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Amundi raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,565 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 296,277 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.20% of Hasbro worth $159,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hasbro by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,147 shares of the company's stock worth $357,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,499 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 454.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,407 shares of the company's stock worth $68,085,000 after purchasing an additional 596,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $47,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Hight sold 3,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $298,560.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,330,766.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $1,862,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,049,804.48. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $3,987,379. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hasbro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

More Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with an average price target of $109.07 versus recent trading levels. Twelve analysts rate Hasbro a Buy, compared with three Holds and one Sell. Hasbro receives Moderate Buy consensus

Brokerages maintain a consensus rating, with an average price target of $109.07 versus recent trading levels. Twelve analysts rate Hasbro a Buy, compared with three Holds and one Sell. Positive Sentiment: Wizards of the Coast unveiled new Dungeons & Dragons initiatives, including a World of Warcraft crossover launching in November, along with planned Dark Sun and Star Wars experiences. The announcements could strengthen Hasbro’s licensing, gaming and fan-engagement opportunities. Dungeons and Dragons announcements

Wizards of the Coast unveiled new Dungeons & Dragons initiatives, including a World of Warcraft crossover launching in November, along with planned Dark Sun and Star Wars experiences. The announcements could strengthen Hasbro’s licensing, gaming and fan-engagement opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro prevailed in a long-running copyright dispute involving Peppa Pig and Vietnam’s Wolfoo, protecting an important intellectual-property asset and potentially limiting unauthorized competition. Peppa Pig copyright case

Hasbro prevailed in a long-running copyright dispute involving Peppa Pig and Vietnam’s Wolfoo, protecting an important intellectual-property asset and potentially limiting unauthorized competition. Positive Sentiment: New Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures provide additional product support for one of Hasbro’s major brands. Transformers action figures

New Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures provide additional product support for one of Hasbro’s major brands. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70, or $2.80 annually, representing an approximately 3% yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19.

Hasbro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70, or $2.80 annually, representing an approximately 3% yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: CFO Gina Goetter sold 11,000 shares for about $1.05 million, while John Hight sold 3,186 shares for roughly $299,000. Timothy J. Kilpin also sold 20,000 shares, although that transaction was reported as being to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. Hasbro insider sales

Hasbro Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hasbro's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hasbro's payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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