Amundi Purchases 331,429 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 331,429 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.63% of Zscaler worth $141,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Zscaler by 53.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,248 shares of the company's stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 435.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 503 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $74,001.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,090,473.76. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 16,269 shares of company stock worth $2,052,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $151.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Further Reading

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