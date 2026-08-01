Amundi Raises Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873,987 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 902,581 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.78% of Centene worth $126,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

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Centene News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and raised outlook: Centene reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share, well above the $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.9% year over year to $53.58 billion. The insurer also raised its 2026 earnings outlook to at least $4.80 per share, citing contained medical costs. Centene Lifts 2026 Outlook as Insurer Contains Medical Costs

Centene reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share, well above the $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.9% year over year to $53.58 billion. The insurer also raised its 2026 earnings outlook to at least $4.80 per share, citing contained medical costs. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has strengthened: Zacks Research upgraded CNC from “hold” to “strong buy,” while Truist maintained its buy rating. Robert W. Baird also expects the stock to rise, providing additional support for the recent rally. Zacks.com Truist Financial Keeps Their Buy Rating on Centene

Zacks Research upgraded CNC from “hold” to “strong buy,” while Truist maintained its buy rating. Robert W. Baird also expects the stock to rise, providing additional support for the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and valuation remain favorable: Zacks included Centene among its Rank #1 momentum stocks, and other analyses describe CNC as potentially undervalued following its earnings recovery. These reports may attract momentum and value-oriented investors. Best Momentum Stock to Buy

Zacks included Centene among its Rank #1 momentum stocks, and other analyses describe CNC as potentially undervalued following its earnings recovery. These reports may attract momentum and value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Relative investment appeal: A comparison with UnitedHealth favors UNH because of its diversified platform, Optum growth and artificial-intelligence investments. The assessment does not identify a new negative development at Centene but could limit CNC’s appeal among managed-care investors. UnitedHealth vs. Centene

A comparison with UnitedHealth favors UNH because of its diversified platform, Optum growth and artificial-intelligence investments. The assessment does not identify a new negative development at Centene but could limit CNC’s appeal among managed-care investors. Negative Sentiment: Medicaid and membership concerns persist: Coverage highlights declining membership and ongoing Medicaid-related pressure, which could challenge revenue growth and margins even as medical-cost trends improve. Medicaid Weighs on Centene

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Centene from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centene from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centene from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.42. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $53.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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