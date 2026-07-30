Amundi Sells 307,516 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 307,516 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.37% of Vertiv worth $352,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 554.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $309.27 and its 200 day moving average is $276.65. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of $6.65–$6.75 versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Four Stocks to Watch on Wednesday

Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion expected by Wall Street. The miss, reportedly tied partly to minor timing shifts, raised concerns that demand or execution may not be progressing quickly enough to support Vertiv’s premium valuation. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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