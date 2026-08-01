Amundi Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,989 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 200,209 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.52% of Synchrony Financial worth $118,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,179,000 after buying an additional 233,580 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 902,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings outlook improved: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $11.57 from $10.89 and increased its FY2026 estimate slightly to $9.35 from $9.33. The FY2026 figure is in line with the broader consensus forecast. Zacks Research earnings estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $11.57 from $10.89 and increased its FY2026 estimate slightly to $9.35 from $9.33. The FY2026 figure is in line with the broader consensus forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Synchrony issued $1.1 billion of senior notes: The financing, launched under an underwriting agreement dated July 28, provides additional capital but also increases the company’s debt obligations and future interest expense. Synchrony Financial Issues $1.1 Billion Senior Notes

The financing, launched under an underwriting agreement dated July 28, provides additional capital but also increases the company’s debt obligations and future interest expense. Neutral Sentiment: Truist maintained its Hold rating: The reaffirmation indicates no change in the analyst’s view, limiting the potential for a fresh positive catalyst. Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating

The reaffirmation indicates no change in the analyst’s view, limiting the potential for a fresh positive catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several near-term EPS forecasts were cut: Zacks lowered its Q3 2026 estimate to $2.40 from $2.55, Q1 2027 to $2.32 from $2.42, Q3 2027 to $2.93 from $3.02, and Q1 2028 to $2.63 from $2.67. These reductions suggest some caution about Synchrony’s nearer-term earnings momentum, despite the stable $9.35 FY2026 consensus forecast.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.7%

SYF stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.44%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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