Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fabrinet $FN

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up 6.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Fabrinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $661.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $494.20 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $272.49 and a 1 year high of $748.89. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $594.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Fabrinet's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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