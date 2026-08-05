Anderson Hoagland & Co. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,870 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ANB Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed its Underweight rating and cut its price target to $40 from $47 , implying limited upside from recent trading levels. The firm believes Nike’s turnaround may create lingering financial headwinds before growth recovers. Benzinga report

JPMorgan reaffirmed its rating and cut its price target to , implying limited upside from recent trading levels. The firm believes Nike’s turnaround may create lingering financial headwinds before growth recovers. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan estimates Nike could face roughly a $1 billion China-related headwind . Analysts appear concerned that efforts to reset distribution and rebuild the brand in China could weigh on revenue, margins and earnings in the near term. Barron's article

JPMorgan estimates Nike could face roughly a . Analysts appear concerned that efforts to reset distribution and rebuild the brand in China could weigh on revenue, margins and earnings in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade reflects skepticism that the “Win Now” plan will deliver a quick turnaround. JPMorgan’s view suggests investors may need to wait longer for stronger product momentum, improved demand and earnings growth. Seeking Alpha article

The downgrade reflects skepticism that the “Win Now” plan will deliver a quick turnaround. JPMorgan’s view suggests investors may need to wait longer for stronger product momentum, improved demand and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Nike plans to end online sales of its products through Pou Sheng International in mainland China beginning January 1, 2027. The channel represented about 15% of Pou Sheng’s 2025 revenue but only a small portion of its profit; the effect on Nike will depend on how successfully sales are shifted to other digital and retail channels. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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