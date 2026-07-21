Andra AP fonden Sells 22,520 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,880 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 22,520 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $122.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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