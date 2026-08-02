Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) by 319.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,144 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 332,822 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 56.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $69,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,368 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 946,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,106 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $1,516,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 580,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,714,373.50. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,500,594 shares in the company, valued at $32,893,020.48. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.8%

AM stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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