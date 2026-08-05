Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,311 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 251,909 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 219,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 36.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 401.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.65. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Antero Midstream from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Further Reading

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