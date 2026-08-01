Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,944 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

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About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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