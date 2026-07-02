Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,407 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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