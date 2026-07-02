Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,844 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1%

APO stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.Apollo Global Management's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APO. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

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