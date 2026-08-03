Apple Inc. $AAPL is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $45,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Apple by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746,784 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Analyst raises Apple price target

Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. Apple also continues to emphasize an AI strategy that requires less capital spending than the infrastructure-heavy approach used by some peers. Apple Q3 financial results

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.91 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $344.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.60.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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