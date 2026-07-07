Apple Inc. $AAPL is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,978 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 10.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $116,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389,621. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $317.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $295.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships.

Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships. Positive Sentiment: Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth.

Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness.

Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements.

Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development.

Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market.

One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary also warned that the first foldable iPhone could face supply constraints or delayed availability, which could push out any revenue lift from that product launch.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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