Apple Inc. $AAPL is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's 5th Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,432 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships.

Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships. Positive Sentiment: Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth.

Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness.

Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements.

Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development.

Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market.

One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary also warned that the first foldable iPhone could face supply constraints or delayed availability, which could push out any revenue lift from that product launch.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.76. 5,208,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,389,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $317.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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