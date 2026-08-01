Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,674 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings in Apple were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 33,929 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,402 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.45. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $344.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Analyst raises Apple price target

Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. Apple also continues to emphasize an AI strategy that requires less capital spending than the infrastructure-heavy approach used by some peers. Apple Q3 financial results

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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