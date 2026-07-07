Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Reduced by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of My Personal CFO LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.06. 4,675,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,389,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships.

Apple’s expanded chip partnership with Broadcom through 2031 is a bullish signal for Apple’s AI infrastructure and next-generation devices, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term product roadmap and supplier relationships. Positive Sentiment: Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth.

Reports about a foldable iPhone, an iPhone Ultra, and major 2027 updates for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro suggest Apple has fresh hardware catalysts ahead, which could support future upgrade cycles and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness.

Apple’s latest iOS 27 beta additions, including more Siri customization and new Apple Intelligence home features, highlight continued AI feature rollout that may improve services monetization and ecosystem stickiness. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements.

Several articles argue Apple may be “already priced in” after its recent rally, implying the market is increasingly focused on execution rather than just announcements. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development.

Commentary on Apple stock after its recent pullback suggests long-term investors may view weakness as a buying opportunity, but this is more a valuation debate than a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market.

One article said Apple used steep iPhone discounts during China’s 618 shopping festival to regain the No. 2 smartphone spot, but sales still fell, underscoring ongoing competitive pressure and softer demand in a key market. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary also warned that the first foldable iPhone could face supply constraints or delayed availability, which could push out any revenue lift from that product launch.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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