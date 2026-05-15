Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 948,958 AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension opened a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter, buying 948,958 shares valued at about $23.6 million.
  • AT&T continues to attract institutional interest and analyst support, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, beat revenue estimates, and reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 2.25 to 2.35. AT&T also paid its quarterly dividend, which annualizes to a 4.5% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AT&T.

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 948,958 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

T stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AT&T Right Now?

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines