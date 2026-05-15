Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 948,958 AT&T Inc. $T

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 948,958 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

T stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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