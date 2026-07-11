Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Qualcomm in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $189.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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