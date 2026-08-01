Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,291 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after acquiring an additional 365,041 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 132,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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