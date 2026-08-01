Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,732 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 825.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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