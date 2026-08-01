Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and outlook: Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. LRCX Q4 Earnings Beat on NAND and Customer Support Strength

Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key catalysts: Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. This Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Memory Boom

Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: China memory concerns may be overstated: Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Tech specialist explains why China memory fears are overblown

Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain broadly constructive but targets are mixed: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Needham Raises Lam Research EPS Estimates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are overhangs: After rising roughly 3.9 times over five years and trading at a high earnings multiple, LRCX may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Reported insider activity shows sales rather than purchases over the past six months, reinforcing caution around current valuation. Has Lam Research Fallen Far Enough to Look Like a Bargain?

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $293.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.82 and a 200-day moving average of $276.47. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. New Street Research increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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