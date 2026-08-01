Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 651.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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More Neurocrine Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Product and pipeline growth: INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. NBIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations remain elevated: Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares.

Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares for about $228,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader data also show numerous insider sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months, though such transactions may be planned and do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 10.1%

NBIX stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $186.12. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $37,824,431.04. Following the sale, the director owned 511,293 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,848.69. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,772. The trade was a 30.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock valued at $62,448,693 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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