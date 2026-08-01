Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Palvella Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $476,360.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at $238,512.42. This trade represents a 66.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Chardan Capital raised Palvella Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $199.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4%

NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $139.04 on Friday. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of -0.20.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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