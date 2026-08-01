Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,738 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares valued at $5,533,379. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $237.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.63 and a fifty-two week high of $541.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $204.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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