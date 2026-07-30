Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 688.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,907 shares of the company's stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 980,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,251,000 after buying an additional 271,617 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 257,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,096,000 after buying an additional 182,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,663 shares of the company's stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,982,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

PVLA opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of -0.20. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $476,360.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at $238,512.42. The trade was a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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