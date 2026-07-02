Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,202 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $315,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,877,895.80. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 25,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,006 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Newmont's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Goldman Sachs both kept bullish ratings on Newmont while lowering price targets, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

UBS and Goldman Sachs both kept bullish ratings on Newmont while lowering price targets, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James also reiterated an outperform view on Newmont, reinforcing optimism despite weaker gold prices. Article Title

Raymond James also reiterated an outperform view on Newmont, reinforcing optimism despite weaker gold prices. Positive Sentiment: Newmont was highlighted as a potential long-haul beneficiary if gold prices rebound after their steep recent selloff. Article Title

Newmont was highlighted as a potential long-haul beneficiary if gold prices rebound after their steep recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Newmont’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings release could be a catalyst if results show strong cash flow and resilience versus softer gold prices. Article Title

Newmont’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings release could be a catalyst if results show strong cash flow and resilience versus softer gold prices. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale filing by executive Peter Toth under a trading plan may create some headline noise, but the transaction is small and does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. Article Title

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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