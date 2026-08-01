Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 241,150 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Clear Str raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $394.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $411.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.0%

Visa stock opened at $366.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $20,902,561.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,140.14. This represents a 53.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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