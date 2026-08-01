Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,877 OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,877 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Amundi grew its position in OSI Systems by 76,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Weiss Ratings cut OSI Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $221.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.27 and a 1-year high of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.OSI Systems's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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