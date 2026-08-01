Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 11,231 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. PepsiCo Has Gone Practically Nowhere for a Year

PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. Positive Sentiment: A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. PepsiCo Options Trade

A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. PepsiCo Buys Green Ammonia Attributes

PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. PepsiCo Dividend and Brand Strategy

The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. Neutral Sentiment: New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. PepsiCo Women’s Health Strategy

New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. Negative Sentiment: Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Consumer Staples Estimate Outlook

Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares worth about $405,000. The sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings, but insider selling can add modestly to investor caution. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $404,666.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,441,080.50. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $150.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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