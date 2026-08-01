Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 339,668 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 339,668 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of OneMain worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,803 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of OneMain by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 126,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in OneMain by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,500. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $680,128. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,348 shares of company stock worth $584,576. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.40.

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OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $62.59 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.25%.

OneMain News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Truist Financial and Citizens JMP price-target updates

Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses.

Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.10 from $7.39 and cut its Q4 2026 forecast to $2.00 from $2.11. It also reduced its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.82 from $1.84, although it modestly raised its Q3 and Q4 2027 forecasts. The revisions may be pressuring sentiment because they point to near-term earnings moderation.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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