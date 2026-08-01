Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 5,477 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,184 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $367.41 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $398.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,858 shares of company stock worth $38,083,630. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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