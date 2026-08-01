Argent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,296 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,979,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,363,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,096,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,040.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,386 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 482,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $50,864,000 after purchasing an additional 318,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

More WEC Energy Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.95 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.69%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 73.84%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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