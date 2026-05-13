Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,540 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from Optimus, robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, AI chips, and robotics , with Piper Sandler reiterating a $500 price target and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.”

Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from , with Piper Sandler reiterating a and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.” Positive Sentiment: Tesla said it will invest about $250 million to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Article Title

Tesla said it will invest about to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing.

Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures.

Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on FSD approval and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country.

Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy.

Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy. Neutral Sentiment: A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far.

A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far. Negative Sentiment: Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including Zacks Research cutting multiple EPS estimates across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating.

Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly.

Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts also warn that Tesla’s valuation already prices in a very optimistic future, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or autonomy milestones disappoint.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 2.6%

TSLA stock opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $384.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 397.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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