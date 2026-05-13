Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Argos Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $333,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,389 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,924,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $397.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $362.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC continues to be highlighted as a key AI infrastructure winner, with commentary saying the next phase of AI build-out should deepen demand for its advanced chips and strengthen its long-term competitive position.

TSMC continues to be highlighted as a key AI infrastructure winner, with commentary saying the next phase of AI build-out should deepen demand for its advanced chips and strengthen its long-term competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market coverage remains supportive, including reports that TSMC carries a consensus “Buy” rating and bullish price targets, which can help investor sentiment. Article Title

Analyst and market coverage remains supportive, including reports that TSMC carries a consensus “Buy” rating and bullish price targets, which can help investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider filing showed CEO Che-Chia Wei bought additional TSMC shares, a modest but constructive sign of confidence from management. Article Title

A recent insider filing showed CEO Che-Chia Wei bought additional TSMC shares, a modest but constructive sign of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled a major capital injection for its Arizona unit and approved a large capacity expansion, reinforcing its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and future growth capacity. Article Title

The company also unveiled a major capital injection for its Arizona unit and approved a large capacity expansion, reinforcing its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and future growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: One article argued TSMC could be one of the smartest AI bets in the market, pointing to meaningful upside if AI demand stays strong. Article Title

One article argued TSMC could be one of the smartest AI bets in the market, pointing to meaningful upside if AI demand stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that TSMC’s valuation has run up sharply this year, so investors are debating whether the stock is still attractively priced after its strong performance.

Some coverage noted that TSMC’s valuation has run up sharply this year, so investors are debating whether the stock is still attractively priced after its strong performance. Negative Sentiment: A bearish take warned TSMC has become a crowded trade and could be vulnerable to profit-taking if AI capex slows, supply constraints worsen, or geopolitical risks intensify. Article Title

A bearish take warned TSMC has become a crowded trade and could be vulnerable to profit-taking if AI capex slows, supply constraints worsen, or geopolitical risks intensify. Negative Sentiment: First Eagle Investment also disclosed a significant reduction in its TSMC stake, which may add to near-term selling pressure. Article Title

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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