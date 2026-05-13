Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Everpure by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everpure by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everpure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Everpure by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Everpure by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on P. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Everpure in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Everpure from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Everpure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.21.

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Everpure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Everpure Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE:P opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. Everpure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 153.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everpure

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 29,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $2,192,123.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 467,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,222,035.14. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,265 shares of company stock worth $24,135,234. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

Further Reading

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